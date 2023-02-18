Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.41

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.41 and traded as high as C$0.60. Midland Exploration shares last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 57,985 shares changing hands.

Midland Exploration Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.18 million, a PE ratio of -40.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Midland Exploration (CVE:MD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.14 million for the quarter.

About Midland Exploration

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits, platinum group elements, and base metals. It holds 100% interest in 460 claims covering an area of approximately 260 square kilometers located in the Abitibi region between the towns of Amos and Matagami.

