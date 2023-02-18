MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) vs. Bonso Electronics International (NASDAQ:BNSO) Head-To-Head Analysis

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) and Bonso Electronics International (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MicroVision and Bonso Electronics International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroVision -2,515.32% -52.78% -44.98% Bonso Electronics International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MicroVision and Bonso Electronics International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroVision 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bonso Electronics International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

MicroVision currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.94%. Given MicroVision’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe MicroVision is more favorable than Bonso Electronics International.

This table compares MicroVision and Bonso Electronics International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroVision $2.50 million 186.63 -$43.20 million ($0.32) -8.78 Bonso Electronics International $14.80 million 1.27 -$2.76 million N/A N/A

Bonso Electronics International has higher revenue and earnings than MicroVision.

Volatility and Risk

MicroVision has a beta of 3.22, suggesting that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bonso Electronics International has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.1% of MicroVision shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Bonso Electronics International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of MicroVision shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of Bonso Electronics International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bonso Electronics International beats MicroVision on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc. engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It integrates micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. It uses its technology to develop automotive lidar sensors and provide solutions for advanced driver-assisted systems (ADAS). In addition to the automotive lidar sensor, the company has developed micro-display concepts and designs that could be utilized in head-mounted Augmented Reality (AR) headsets and a 1440i MEMS module that can support augmented reality headsets. It has also developed a display solution targeted at the smart speakers market, called an Interactive Display module. This display is designed to project onto a countertop, tabletop or a wall from inside a smart speaker. The user can then touch the projected image on any surface on which the display is visible and it will behave like a touchscreen, as on a tablet or smartphone. The company was founded in May 1993 and is headquartered in Redmond, WA.

About Bonso Electronics International

Bonso Electronics International, Inc. is engaged in the design, development, production and sale of electronic sensor-based and wireless products. It operates through the following segments: Scales, Pet Electronics Products, Rental and Management and Others. The Scales segment focuses on the production and marketing of sensor-based scales products. The Pet Electronics Products segment develops and produces pet-related electronic products. The Rental and Management segment offers leasing out part of factories and machinery to third parties. The Others segment covers tooling and mold charges for scales, telecommunications and pet electronics products. The company was founded by Hung Gun So in 1980 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

