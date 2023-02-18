MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD) Shares Up 4.7%

Shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Rating) shot up 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $314.31 and last traded at $313.28. 43,204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 72,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $299.29.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 260,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1,301.18% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

