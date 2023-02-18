Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $15,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,319,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,768,000 after purchasing an additional 70,357 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,811,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $491,555,000 after purchasing an additional 48,123 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,852,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $489,354,000 after purchasing an additional 258,230 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,489,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,006,000 after purchasing an additional 70,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,661,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $440,996,000 after purchasing an additional 203,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Mizuho upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.07.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,190. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $59.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $94.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.44.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

