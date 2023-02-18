Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $81.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $70.02 and a 52-week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

