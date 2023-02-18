Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 806 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in General Mills by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,662,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,165,000 after buying an additional 126,490 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in General Mills by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,147,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,351,000 after buying an additional 56,421 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,739,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,632,000 after buying an additional 196,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,575,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,228,000 after buying an additional 143,900 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS opened at $76.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.53. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The company has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,044,927 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Articles

