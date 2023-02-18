Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 494 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.62.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $158.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $205.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.09 and a 200 day moving average of $160.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

