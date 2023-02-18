Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 303 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 35,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 20,378 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,502,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,944,000 after purchasing an additional 158,235 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,775,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,649,000 after buying an additional 193,307 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,979,000 after buying an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.31.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $788,126.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,535.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $788,126.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,535.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,293 shares of company stock valued at $28,707,797. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $194.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.32. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $202.96.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

