Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 267 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 8.1% in the third quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 143,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Dollar General by 113.6% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 76,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,385,000 after purchasing an additional 40,758 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Dollar General by 2.5% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Dollar General by 31.1% in the third quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 94,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,603,000 after purchasing an additional 22,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 14.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $227.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.78. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.44.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

