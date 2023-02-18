Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,839 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.4 %

MO opened at $48.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.09.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 283.14%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 117.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

