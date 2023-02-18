Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5,459.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $748.74 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $800.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $734.74 and a 200-day moving average of $709.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $81.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $23.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $853.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $789.00 to $787.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $800.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.04, for a total value of $769,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,079 shares in the company, valued at $16,979,634.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.04, for a total value of $769,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,079 shares in the company, valued at $16,979,634.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,527 shares of company stock worth $29,508,696. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

