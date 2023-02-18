Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,320 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $22,346,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 126.1% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

EOG Resources Stock Down 5.4 %

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EOG opened at $118.42 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.66 and a 200 day moving average of $127.03. The firm has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.