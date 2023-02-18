Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,397 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James cut VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average is $32.86. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $35.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 145.80%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

