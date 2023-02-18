Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) versus VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Financial Comparison

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Rating) and VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Metro Bank and VersaBank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metro Bank 1 1 1 0 2.00 VersaBank 0 0 2 0 3.00

VersaBank has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.84%. Given VersaBank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VersaBank is more favorable than Metro Bank.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Metro Bank has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VersaBank has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Metro Bank and VersaBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metro Bank N/A N/A N/A VersaBank 17.14% 6.54% 0.79%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Metro Bank and VersaBank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metro Bank $727.58 million 0.43 -$341.30 million N/A N/A VersaBank $102.93 million 1.99 $17.60 million $0.61 12.31

VersaBank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Metro Bank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.2% of VersaBank shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of VersaBank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VersaBank beats Metro Bank on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metro Bank

(Get Rating)

Metro Bank PLC engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. Its products include current accounts, mortgages services, savings accounts, deposit accounts, commercial banking, borrowing, and merchant services. The company was founded by Vernon W. Hill II and Anthony William Thomson in July 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About VersaBank

(Get Rating)

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Digital Banking and DRTC. The Digital Banking segment offers business to business model using its financial technoolgy to address issues in the US banking market. The DRTC segment refers to developed IT security software and capabilities. The company was founded by David Roy Taylor on January 18, 1993 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.