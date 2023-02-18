MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 804 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,712 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $12,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 1.0% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 0.4% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,504 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $219.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $235.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.86.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $599,653 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.82.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Articles

