MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 3,031 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $19,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $99.49 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.