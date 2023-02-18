MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,862 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $13,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $228.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.85%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.74.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

