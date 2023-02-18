MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 790 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $21,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after buying an additional 77,518 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $149.35 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.91 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.11 billion, a PE ratio of 72.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on T-Mobile US to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.