MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $19.84 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,671 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $19,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.4% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.4% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.7% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.97.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $173.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.25. The company has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

