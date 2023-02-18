MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $15.39 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $15,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $495.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.47. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $582.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $468.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $443.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

