MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $14.34 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $14,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Synopsys by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,292,000 after buying an additional 511,708 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,081,000 after purchasing an additional 353,668 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,367,000. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,410,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,186,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 168,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,357,287.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNPS stock opened at $354.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.49, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $340.13 and a 200-day moving average of $330.84.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.18.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

