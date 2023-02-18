MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $13.48 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,368 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $13,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121,321 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 32,149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,498,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,369,000 after buying an additional 6,477,867 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 501.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,401,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,665,000 after buying an additional 6,171,139 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4,920.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,487,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 4,398,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth $120,382,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Schlumberger Stock Down 4.4 %

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $1,002,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,600.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $1,002,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,600.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 233,696 shares of company stock valued at $13,249,355. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLB stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.39. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

