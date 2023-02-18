MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $11.85 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,591,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,858,000 after acquiring an additional 371,366 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,301,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,010,000 after acquiring an additional 153,512 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 32.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,350,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,986 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,700,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $172.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.19 and its 200 day moving average is $157.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.