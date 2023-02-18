MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $18,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Humana by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,753,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,161,173,000 after purchasing an additional 40,087 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Humana by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 16.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,060,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $496,470,000 after purchasing an additional 149,420 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,057,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Humana by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,021,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,947,000 after acquiring an additional 24,003 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Humana Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at $34,895,015.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,635 shares of company stock worth $11,565,286. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $510.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $408.20 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.62.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.