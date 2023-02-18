MetisDAO Price Hits $41.39 on Major Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $41.39 or 0.00168077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $184.13 million and $8.07 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009534 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00044078 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001716 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00018994 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00215639 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,628.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,448,115 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,448,115.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 42.76210078 USD and is up 7.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $10,896,491.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

