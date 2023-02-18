Metal 24-Hour Volume Tops $48.10 Million (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Metal has a total market cap of $81.12 million and approximately $48.10 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metal has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Metal token can now be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00004941 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.63 or 0.00424316 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,930.71 or 0.28107460 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Metal Profile

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

