Metahero Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $714,572.89 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metahero has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $28.01 million and $714,572.89 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.40 or 0.01284395 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00040310 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00013795 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.93 or 0.01639694 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Profile

HERO is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

