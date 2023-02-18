Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Jennifer Newstead Sells 393 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.77, for a total value of $67,898.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,616,925.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

On Wednesday, February 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $48,358.80.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $44,812.26.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total value of $39,911.40.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $40,913.46.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.89, for a total value of $38,950.38.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $37,407.96.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $172.88 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $448.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Huber Research lowered Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Itaú Unibanco upgraded Meta Platforms to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.54.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.