Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CTO Sells $1,954,178.24 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $172.88. The stock had a trading volume of 22,186,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,057,879. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on META. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $196.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.54.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.