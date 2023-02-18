Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CAO Susan J.S. Taylor Sells 1,400 Shares

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $172.88. The stock had a trading volume of 22,186,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,057,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.53. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $448.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $171.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Huber Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

