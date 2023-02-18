Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Meta Materials in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Meta Materials Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of MMAT opened at $0.71 on Friday. Meta Materials has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Meta Materials

In other Meta Materials news, major shareholder Thomas Gordon Welch sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $167,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,425,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Meta Materials by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Meta Materials by 23.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Meta Materials by 43.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Meta Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Meta Materials by 81.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 15,149 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

