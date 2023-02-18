Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.78

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.78 and traded as low as C$5.75. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$5.80, with a volume of 3,546 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.75 to C$6.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.45. The firm has a market cap of C$76.09 million and a P/E ratio of 5.49.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

