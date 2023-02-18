Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.

Medical Properties Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Medical Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 95.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.3%.

NYSE MPW opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1,247.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 94.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

