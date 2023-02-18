mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Trading Up 2%

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Rating) was up 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.78. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 3,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28.

mdf commerce inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions through SaaS solutions. It also provides commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. It offers e-commerce solutions in the fields of automotive aftermarket, consumer solutions, diamonds and jewelry, electronics components, information technology, telecom, government opportunities, supply chain collaboration, wine and spirits, e-procurement, computer equipment, classified ads, employment and talent acquisition and online dating.

