MC Mining (LON:MCM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.94

Shares of MC Mining Limited (LON:MCM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.94 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.17). MC Mining shares last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.18), with a volume of 212,179 shares.

MC Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £57.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.87.

About MC Mining

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Uitkomst Colliery, a metallurgical and thermal coal project located in the KwaZulu Natal province; the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project situated in the Soutpansberg coalfield in the Limpopo province; the Vele Colliery, a semi-soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province; and Greater Soutpansberg Projects, including Chapudi, Generaal, and Mopane projects located in Limpopo province.

