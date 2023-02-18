Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stake Boosted by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 318.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,652 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 95.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 128.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 138,803 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after buying an additional 78,012 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Maximus by 48.2% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Maximus by 169.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after buying an additional 147,930 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maximus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $790,167.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,040.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $790,167.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,040.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy acquired 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $400,584.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,622,287.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $84.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.71. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $85.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.39.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMS shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Maximus Profile

(Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.