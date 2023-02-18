Maven Securities LTD Invests $124,000 in Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. Maven Securities LTD owned approximately 0.22% of Medicenna Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Rathbones Group Plc grew its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 105,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 65,663 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 571,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 252,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 51,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 1,452.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27,228 shares during the period. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDNA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MDNA opened at $0.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

