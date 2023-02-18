Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.50-$5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.51.

Materion Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MTRN traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.94. 248,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,810. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.35. Materion has a 12 month low of $64.89 and a 12 month high of $114.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.40 million. Materion had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Materion will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 12.08%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTRN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Materion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Materion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Institutional Trading of Materion

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Materion by 21.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,375,000 after buying an additional 181,087 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Materion during the fourth quarter worth $14,780,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Materion by 79.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after buying an additional 59,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Materion by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,310,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,856,000 after buying an additional 39,585 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Materion during the first quarter worth $3,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

(Get Rating)

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.