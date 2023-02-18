Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Materion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.
Materion Stock Performance
NYSE MTRN traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $111.94. 246,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,867. Materion has a one year low of $64.89 and a one year high of $114.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materion
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the second quarter valued at $22,688,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 21.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter valued at $14,780,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter valued at $8,015,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 239,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,970,000 after purchasing an additional 65,848 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Materion
Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.
Further Reading
