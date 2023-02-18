Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Materion had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Materion updated its FY23 guidance to $5.50-$5.90 EPS.

Materion Price Performance

Shares of Materion stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.94. 248,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,810. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.85 and its 200-day moving average is $85.35. Materion has a 52 week low of $64.89 and a 52 week high of $114.59.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materion

Several analysts have weighed in on MTRN shares. StockNews.com raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Materion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Materion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Materion by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Materion by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Materion by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Materion by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Materion

(Get Rating)

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.