Maryland Capital Management Sells 270 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.94 and its 200 day moving average is $108.84. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

