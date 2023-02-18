Maryland Capital Management Purchases 658 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Maryland Capital Management increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 24,824 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,223,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,814,000 after acquiring an additional 443,223 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,072,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,504 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHX opened at $48.29 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.52.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

