Maryland Capital Management Has $205,000 Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REET. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 64.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 15,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,019,000 after acquiring an additional 987,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

REET opened at $24.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $30.02.

