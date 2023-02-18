Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Martin Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Martin Midstream Partners Stock Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ MMLP traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.60. 62,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,276. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41. The company has a market cap of $101.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.98. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $5.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners
About Martin Midstream Partners
Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.