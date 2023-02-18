Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Martin Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ MMLP traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.60. 62,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,276. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41. The company has a market cap of $101.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.98. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $5.98.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,895,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 70,987 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 567,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 122,382 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 31,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. 34.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

