Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Issues Earnings Results

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance
Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $371.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.99. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $406.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $351.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on MLM. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.