Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Issues Earnings Results

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $371.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.99. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $406.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $351.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MLM. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Martin Marietta Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $54,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

