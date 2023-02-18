Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to earn $12.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE VAC traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.71. The stock had a trading volume of 435,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,845. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 2.06. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $110.08 and a 1-year high of $170.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $412,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,145. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VAC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

