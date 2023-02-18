Maiar DEX (MEX) Trading Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $49.68 million and $141,682.13 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009394 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00045420 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029113 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001826 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00018811 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00216254 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,650.14 or 1.00000002 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.0000144 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $248,525.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.