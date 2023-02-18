Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Short Interest Up 5.3% in January

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,009,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Magna International by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Magna International by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Price Performance

Shares of MGA stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.60. 1,116,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,687. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $78.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.15. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Magna International Increases Dividend

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.51 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGA. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Magna International from C$74.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Magna International from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

About Magna International

(Get Rating)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.