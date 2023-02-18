Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.76

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.76 and traded as high as C$9.36. Magellan Aerospace shares last traded at C$9.25, with a volume of 2,705 shares.
Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
The stock has a market cap of C$540.02 million, a P/E ratio of -85.36, a PEG ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.78.
Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine and structure components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, cases, bypass ducts, engine shafts, engine processes, engine materials, metallic honeycomb, filament winding, compressor components, turbine components, and afterburner components, as well as small and large wing components, landing gear, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, and nacelle exhaust systems.
