MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target Cut to C$26.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAG. CIBC cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $12.60 on Friday. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the second quarter worth $43,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 89.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

